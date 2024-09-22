Police searching for missing Clark County man

CLARK COUNTY — Police are looking for a missing Clark County man.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office issued a missing adult alert for Clark County and surrounding counties Champaign, Greene, Madison, Miami, and Montgomery.

On September 21, 12:01 a.m. Kevin Sumner left his residence on W. Clark Street in Springfield on foot and did not return, according to the alert.

Sumner is reportedly suicidal and is concerned for his safety.

Sumner is a 24-year-old white male, 6′ 0″ tall, weighs 150 pounds, and has red hair and blue eyes. He has autism.

If you see Sumner contact local law enforcement.

