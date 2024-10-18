Mugshot released of 17-year-old charged as adult in deadly Sidney stabbing

SIDNEY — A now 17-year-old boy is being charged as an adult in connection to a deadly stabbing that happened in Sidney earlier this year.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

In court documents filed on Tuesday, a Shelby County Common Pleas Court Juvenile Division Judge ruled that Toribio Antonio “Bennie” Galvan-Whitehead’s case would be bound over from juvenile court to adult court.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Teen charged as adult for deadly Sidney stabbing

Galvan-Whitehead has been charged with one count of murder and felonious assault, according to court documents.

In his decision, the judge wrote that prosecutors said Galvan-Whitehead’s girlfriend “... helped clean and re-hide the knives used by (Galvan-Whitehead) at his direction after (Galvan-Whitehead) fled the crime scene and initially hid the knives himself.”

TRENDING STORIES:

Prosecutors said the knives were moved around and hidden in three places in a house in Sidney before police found them in the basement.

They were described as kitchen knives.

Prosecutors said Galvan-Whitehead used them to stab and wound another teen — and stab and kill 23-year-old Christian Vaughn.

Police said the knife attacks happened during a group fight at a Sidney park.

It was caught on surveillance video in May.

The next afternoon, Galvan-Whitehead was arrested after an hours-long SWAT standoff.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



