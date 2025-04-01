60-ton crane worth over $500K stolen from construction site, sheriff says

FRANKLIN COUNTY — Can you find this vehicle?

Sheriff’s deputies have asked for the public’s help following “a bold theft” in Ohio.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office wrote on social media that a crane was stolen from a construction site in Columbus.

They said someone stole a 2019 Kenworth 60-ton Long Boom National Crane from the site near the Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs.

The sheriff’s office states that the theft likely happened overnight or over the weekend. The crane is valued at over $500,000.

“Detectives believe the person(s) responsible for the theft would have considerable experience and specialized knowledge of how to operate such equipment. Given its size and value, the 60-ton crane would be difficult to conceal and should be easily recognizable,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

Anyone with information can call (614) 525-3351.

60-ton crane worth over $500K stolen from construction site Photo contributed by Franklin County Sheriff's Office (via Facebook) (Franklin County Sheriff's Office (via Facebook) /Franklin County Sheriff's Office (via Facebook))

