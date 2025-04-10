‘Difficult but necessary;’ Local bubble tea shop announces upcoming closure

DAYTON — A local bubble tea shop announced its upcoming closure on Wednesday.

OH Boba posted on social media that its location at 1120 Brown Street will close on May 16.

The post indicates that the decision was not easy for the owners, as “Brown Street truly felt like home.”

“However, with the challenges of the current political climate and the uncertain economy ahead, we had to make a very difficult but necessary decision for the future of our small business,” the post said.

The owners thank everyone who has supported the business.

“Thank you for being part of our Brown Street journey. This isn’t goodbye forever — it’s just a part of our story. We hope to see you again soon, and until then, please know how much you have touched our hearts,” the post said.

Anyone with OH Boba gift cards will be able to redeem them at the Troy and Springfield locations.

