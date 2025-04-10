100 illegal slot machines seized, 2 arrested in Casino Control Commission investigation

COLUMBUS — Around 100 suspected illegal slot machines were seized and two people were arrested during an investigation with the Ohio Casino Control Commission.

Officers served warrants on Urbana Social Club and Midway Social Club, according to the commission.

Officers seized the slot machines with an undetermined amount of cash and arrested two people, the commission says.

“Illegal casinos operate outside of the law and prey upon vulnerable Ohioans,” said Ohio Casino Control Commission Executive Director Matthew Schuler. “We appreciate the partnership with other law enforcement agencies in holding accountable those who disregard Ohio’s gaming laws.”

The commission has served more than 163 search warrants and seized over 7,000 illegal gaming machines. The commission says this is more than all the slot machines at Ohio’s four legal casinos combined.

