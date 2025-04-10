2 firefighters hurt, buildings total loss after fire in Dayton

Two firefighters were hurt battling a fire that damaged multiple buildings in Dayton.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As News Center 7 previously reported, Dayton firefighters responded at 3:24 a.m. to a house fire on Warder Street between N. Main and Geyer Streets.

When crews arrived, they immediately worked to stop the fire from spreading to additional structures.

TRENDING STORIES:

The main building was destroyed by the fire, and an emergency demolition was ordered, according to Assistant Chief Brad French.

A building to the east was severely damaged.

Two additional buildings were also damaged by the flames.

While fighting the fire, two firefighters were hurt, French said.

One received minor injuries and was checked out on the scene.

The second firefighter was taken to his hospital and later released.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group