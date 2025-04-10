Family seeks charges for driver in crash that seriously injured 17-year-old

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — A family is seeking justice after their son was seriously hurt in a crash in Butler Township in February.

News Center 7′s John Bedell speaks with 17-year-old Ryan Shepherd’s mother, who says he has a long road to recovery after being hit on Feb. 24.

Ryan’s family wants charges against the driver, who was driving away from police at the time of the crash.

Ryan is a senior at Butler High School.

“He is getting ready to graduate and go to [Ohio University] in the fall,” Kailah Shepherd, Ryan’s mom, said.

Ryan has just gotten back to school after missing weeks of class due to recovery from the crash.

“He was hit head-on by an older gentleman in a truck who was fleeing from police,” Kailah Shepherd said.

Butler Township Police say they tried to stop Gregory Horn Jr. in the parking lot of Walmart for a theft complaint, but he sped away from them. Horn went through the parking lot and down Miller Lane, where he crashed into Ryan. Officers’ cruiser cam shows that they did not chase Horn.

“He had to be cut from the car,” Kailah Shepherd said. “He was in the trauma unit for about a week at Miami Valley Hospital. He had two major surgeries in one day.”

Kailah says Ryan has had several visits to the hospital since, and now needs physical and mental therapy.

A crash report says Horn crossed the center line and hit Ryan’s car. The report also says investigators suspected Horn of being under the influence of alcohol and other drugs.

“We just want this guy to get some kind of punishment for the fact that he did this to our 17-year-old,” Kailah said. “You know it’s not right, he’s just a kid.”

Horn was charged with two counts of theft for the original shoplifting complaint. The sheriff’s office says they are still investigating the crash, and will have prosecutors review the case for possible criminal charges.

