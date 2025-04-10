Superload weighing nearly 975,000 pounds to move through Greene County this week

FAIRBORN, Greene County — A nearly 975,000-lb ‘superload’ will move through Greene County on Friday, according to a spokesperson with the Greene County Engineer’s Office.

Piqua Steel Company will move an electric transformer from the Fairborn Railroad on 430 E. Xenia Dr. to the AES substation on Dayton Xenia Road.

The transformer by itself weighs 369,400 pounds, which is the equivalent of nearly 31 elephants.

The entire superload, including the trailer and truck, will weigh about 964,400 lbs., according to the spokesperson.

Several roads will be closed as the transformer moves through the area:

West on E Xenia Dr. to E. Dayton Dr.

Southwest on E. Dayton Dr. to OH-444S (S. Central Ave./Kauffman Ave.)

Southeast on OH-444S to W. Dayton Yellow Springs Rd.

South on W. Dayton Yellow Springs Rd. to Trebein Rd.

South Trebein Rd. to Dayton Xenia Rd.

Dayton Xenia Rd to substation

The process will start at 9:20 a.m., and the ‘superload’ will take six to eight hours to reach the substation due to its height, according to the spokesperson.

If the transformer can’t get past Dayton-Xenia Road before the local schools’ dismissal times, it will stop and park at Overbrook Blvd from 2:00 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.

The spokesperson said this move is weather permitting.

As previously reported by News Center 7, another electric transformer was moved from the railroad site to the substation on April 2.

“We appreciate your patience and cooperation during this important move and apologize for any inconvenience. If you are traveling along these routes, we strongly encourage you to seek alternative routes,” the spokesperson said.

