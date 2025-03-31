Superload weighing nearly 600,000 pounds to bring road closures near Wright-Patterson AFB this week

GREENE COUNTY — Road closures are scheduled for Wednesday as a nearly 600,000 pound ‘superload’ will be moved through parts of Greene County near Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

An electric transformer is being moved from a railroad site on East Xenia Drive to the AES Ohio substation on Dayton-Xenia Road Wednesday. The superload will be escorted by law enforcement with several ‘moving’ road closures planned starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

The transformer by itself weights over 369,000 pounds, which is the equivalent to nearly 31 elephants. The entire superload, including the trailer and truck, will weigh nearly 600,000 pounds, according to the Greene County Engineer’s Office.

The rolling road closures will follow this route:

• West on E Xenia Dr. to E. Dayton Dr.

• Southwest on E. Dayton Dr. to OH-444S (S. Central Ave./ Kauffman Ave.)

• Southeast on OH-444S to W. Dayton Yellow Springs Rd.

• South on W. Dayton Yellow Springs Rd. to Trebein Rd.

• South Trebein Rd. to Dayton Xenia Rd.

• Dayton Xenia Rd to substation

The superload will take six to eight hours to reach it’s final destination at the AES Ohio substation, according to a spokesperson for the Greene County Engineer’s Office. Drivers who usually travel on these roads are encouraged to find alternative routes Wednesday.

