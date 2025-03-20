400,000-pound ‘superload’ moving through Miami Valley today; moving road closure expected

GREENE COUNTY — A “superload” weighing over 400,000 pounds is moving through part of the Miami Valley.

News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz is out on the superload’s route. He’ll have more on that tonight on News Center 7 starting at 5:00.

An electric transformer is being moved from the Fairborn Railroad site on E. Xenia Drive to the AES substation on Dayton-Xenia Road.

The transformer itself weighs 235,500 pounds. The vehicle loaded will be 416,276 pounds, according to the Greene County Engineer’s Office.

The superload will be escorted by law enforcement on the following route:

West on E Xenia Dr. to E. Dayton Dr.

Southwest on E. Dayton Dr. to OH-444S (S. Central Ave./ Kauffman Ave.)

Southeast on OH-444S to W. Dayton Yellow Springs Rd.

South on W. Dayton Yellow Springs Rd. to Trebein Rd.

South Trebein Rd. to Dayton Xenia Rd.

Dayton Xenia Rd to substation

Moving road closures will be implemented as the superload travels along its route, which was scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. It’s expected to take three or four hours to move.

