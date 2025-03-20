‘Kind of disappointed;’ Local Dollar General closes its doors, more to close across the country

DAYTON — Dollar General is closing stores across the country, and one of those is right here in the Miami Valley.

The company recently announced that it would be closing 96 Dollar General locations, along with 45 Popshelf locations across the country.

These closures are expected to be done by the end of next January.

The number of closings represents less than 1 percent of the overall store base, according to Dollar General CEO Todd Vasos.

There are 1,021 Dollar General locations in Ohio and more than 20,400 nationwide, News Center 7 previously reported.

Last night around 7 p.m., a Miami Valley location closed its doors for good.

The Dollar General on Salem and Grand Ave closed after holding a liquidation sale last night, bringing crowds of people to their doors.

Some Dayton residents expressed disappointment about the closure.

“Kind of disappointed because it’s very convenient and everything but… things happen,” Dayton resident Tracie Lapaugh said.

News Center 7 is working to learn if any other Miami Valley locations are expected to close and will update you as we learn more.

