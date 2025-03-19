Crowds gather at local Dollar General as store closures, liquidation sales announced

DAYTON — Lines were out the door at a local Dollar General as news spread of store closures.

Signs saying “Everything Must Go” and “Total Investory Liquidation” were posted outside the Dollar General on Salem Avenue.

Jaylyn Murray stopped by to take advantage of the 50% off sales.

“I guess it gives an opportunity for other businesses to come in, it’s also sad that other businesses have to leave the neighborhood as well,” Murray said.

Dollar General announced it plans to close 96 Dollar General locations along with 45 Popshelf stores in the first quarter of the fiscal year ending on January 30, 2026.

A sign on the Salem Avenue store’s window states the store closes at 7 p.m.

