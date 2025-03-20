3 people hospitalized after crash in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — Three people were hospitalized after a crash in Darke County Wednesday night.

Around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, crews were dispatched to the intersection of State Route 49 and U.S. Route 127 on reports of a two-vehicle crash.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a pickup truck driven by 59-year-old Douglas James of Greenville was heading southeast on SR 49.

A car driven by 19-year-old Kailynn Johnson of Centerville was entering SR 49 from US Route 127.

Johnson failed to yield the right of way and was struck by James’ vehicle.

Johnson and her passenger, 19-year-old Kiera Kinnison-McNutt of Greenville, were taken to Miami Valley Hospital with minor injuries.

James was taken to Wayne Hospital with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

