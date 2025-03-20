UPDATE: Over 5K without power as severe thunderstorms hit the region

MIAMI VALLEY — Over 5,000 people are without power as severe thunderstorms move through the area Wednesday night.
As of midnight, approximately 5,142 AES Ohio customers are without power, according to an outage map.
Customers in the following counties have reported outages:
- Preble County- 4
- Mercer County- 2,621
- Darke County- 4
- Miami County- 76
- Montgomery County- 214
- Greene County- 1,746
- Logan County- 477
We will update this story.
