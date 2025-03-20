UPDATE: Over 5K without power as severe thunderstorms hit the region

MIAMI VALLEY — Over 5,000 people are without power as severe thunderstorms move through the area Wednesday night.

As of midnight, approximately 5,142 AES Ohio customers are without power, according to an outage map.

Customers in the following counties have reported outages:

Preble County - 4

- 4 Mercer County - 2,621

- 2,621 Darke County - 4

- 4 Miami County - 76

- 76 Montgomery County - 214

- 214 Greene County - 1,746

- 1,746 Logan County- 477

We will update this story.

