DAYTON — Firefighters are battling a fire at a strip mall in Dayton on Wednesday night, according to a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
>>PHOTOS: Firefighters battling fire at strip mall in Dayton
Dayton fire crews were called to the 3100 block of West Siebenthaler Avenue on reports of a fire after 8 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Former daycare employee facing criminal charges after several infants suffer brain injuries
- Video shows officers respond to chaotic scene following lounge shooting
- Suspected homemade pipe bomb found at local mobile home park
The dispatch supervisor said crews are actively battling the fire.
News Center 7 crews on scene see several fire trucks with their ladders extended over the building.
We will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group