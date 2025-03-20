DAYTON — Firefighters are battling a fire at a strip mall in Dayton on Wednesday night, according to a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

>>PHOTOS: Firefighters battling fire at strip mall in Dayton

Dayton fire crews were called to the 3100 block of West Siebenthaler Avenue on reports of a fire after 8 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

The dispatch supervisor said crews are actively battling the fire.

News Center 7 crews on scene see several fire trucks with their ladders extended over the building.

We will continue to follow this story.

0 of 15 Fire at strip mall in Dayton (Taylor Robertson/STAFF) Fire at strip mall in Dayton (Taylor Robertson/STAFF) Fire at strip mall in Dayton (Taylor Robertson/STAFF) Fire at strip mall in Dayton (Taylor Robertson/STAFF) Fire at strip mall in Dayton (Taylor Robertson/STAFF) Fire at strip mall in Dayton (Taylor Robertson/STAFF) Fire at strip mall in Dayton (Taylor Robertson/STAFF) Fire at strip mall in Dayton (Taylor Robertson/STAFF) Fire at strip mall in Dayton (Taylor Robertson/STAFF) Fire at strip mall in Dayton (Taylor Robertson/STAFF) Fire at strip mall in Dayton (Taylor Robertson/STAFF) Fire at strip mall in Dayton (Taylor Robertson/STAFF) Fire at strip mall in Dayton (Taylor Robertson/STAFF)

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group