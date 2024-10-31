‘Home Alone’ actor dresses up as Joe Burrow for Halloween

An actor noted for resembling Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow showed his stripes.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
“Home Alone” actor Macaulay Culkin posted a photo on social media of him dressed up as Burrow with the caption “Game on @joeyb_9.”
TRENDING STORIES:
- Injuries reported after crash involving construction worker on I-70
- Coroner IDs 18-year-old killed in go-cart crash
- Check your tickets: $500K-winning scratch-off sold at local gas station
Several comments noted a resemblance between the Home Alone actor and NFL superstar.
The Bengals even got in on the action, commenting “WHO DEY!!!”
Burrow later posted a picture of Culkin on his social media, saying “Touché alleged doppelganger.”
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]