‘Home Alone’ actor dresses up as Joe Burrow for Halloween

An actor noted for resembling Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow showed his stripes.

“Home Alone” actor Macaulay Culkin posted a photo on social media of him dressed up as Burrow with the caption “Game on @joeyb_9.”

Several comments noted a resemblance between the Home Alone actor and NFL superstar.

The Bengals even got in on the action, commenting “WHO DEY!!!”

Burrow later posted a picture of Culkin on his social media, saying “Touché alleged doppelganger.”

