Another contraflow lane opening on I-75 in the Miami Valley

MORAINE — It’s a week into a major traffic pattern change on Interstate 75 in South Montgomery County, and there’s a new one coming.

The construction zone stretches from Moraine to Miami Township. The Ohio Department of Transportation brought back the single contraflow lane, saying it helps move traffic better through construction areas.

In a week, there will be another similar lane added inside a construction zone a few miles up the interstate.

Dwight Shern has an opinion on an approach to driving through construction zones.

“I try to avoid the single lane because, you know, going through that single lane if something stops here, you’re stuck. There ain’t no going around,” Shern said.

He also has a take on how other people should drive through there too.

“75 is like this here. If people would just take and just kind of slow down a little bit through the construction sites— you wouldn’t have that many accidents, I can tell you that right now,” Shern said.

The new traffic pattern in the construction zone on I-75 in Montgomery County is in place again.

A contraflow lane just like it is coming to the work zone in northern Mongomery County next week closer to the Wagner Ford and Stanely Avenue areas.

“You have dump trucks coming in and out of the construction zone. You have workers that are in those areas,” said Lt. Dallas Root with the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

State troopers say they’ll continue their work with Dayton police and Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies through both work zones to keep everyone safe.

“We try to put troopers, and officers, and deputies in these targeted locations where we’re going to have the potential for high crash volume,” Root said.

Crews will be working in the southern construction zone until the summer of next year, and you’ll see orange barrels in the northern work zone until fall 2026.

