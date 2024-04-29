CareFlight responding to crash on SR-4 in Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS — Police and medics are responding to a crash with reported injuries in Huber Heights.

>> PHOTOS: CareFlight responds to crash on SR-4 in Huber Heights

Crews are currently on scene of a crash in the area of State Route 4 and New Carlisle Pike. The crash was reported shortly before 10 a.m.

>> Building at Dayton Children’s Hospital to be closed today after crash, ruptured gas line

All lanes are closed on SR-4 South beyond I-70 West/SR-4 South, according to ODOT cameras.

CareFlight has also been called to the crash.

News Center 7 has crew heading to the scene and we will continue updating this story as we learn more.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 7 SR-4 Crash









©2024 Cox Media Group