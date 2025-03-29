Woman accused of posting school threats on social media enters plea

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A woman accused of making threats against a school district in Montgomery County has entered a plea.

Rayona Hunt, 23, pleaded no contest to one count of making terroristic threats, according to Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas records filed on Friday.

Hunt could spend up to three years in jail and have to pay a $10,000 fine for this charge. She could also face up to five years of parole once she is released, according to court records.

One count of inducing panic and one count of obstructing official business were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Hunt is accused of posting threats toward Harrison Township and Dayton Public Schools on social media in September.

The schools were placed on lockdown and multiple deputies were re-assigned to the buildings after the threats.

In a statement, Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck said threats of violence against schools are “not only disruptive but deeply unsettling to our community.”

Hunt remains booked in the Montgomery County Jail.

