Woman accused of making school threats in Montgomery County facing charges

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A woman accused of making threats against a school district in Montgomery County is facing charges.

Rayona Hunt, 23, was arraigned Monday in Vandalia Municipal Court on felony charges including making terroristic threats, inducing panic, and obstructing official business, according to online court records.

As previously reported by News Center 7, she was identified by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office after terroristic threats in Harrison Township and Dayton Public Schools.

A 13-year-old student was also taken into custody after being accused of making threats. Charges against the student are being reviewed by the prosecutor’s office.

Hunt was arrested Thursday and booked in the Montgomery County Jail.

Online jail records indicate that bond has been set at $250,000 for each felony charge.

Her next court appearance is scheduled for September 30.

