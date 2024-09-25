Dayton breaks 79-year-old rainfall record; more rain chances this week

OHIO — The National Weather Service reported record rainfall for major cities in southwest Ohio on Tuesday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando is TRACKING our next chance for rain and will have the latest TIMING this morning on News Center 7 Daybreak starting at 4:25 a.m.
Dayton and Cincinnati broke rainfall records on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.
TRENDING STORIES:
- ‘Real place of anxiety;’ Parents concerned after man protests outside local high school
- 2 men arrested after suspected drugs found near school in Preble County
- ‘We need to be united;’ Community expresses concerns at Springfield City Commission meeting
Dayton received 1.50 inches, breaking a 79-year-old record. The previous record was in 1945 after the city saw 1.15 inches.
Cincinnati broke its record of 1.87 inches, set in 1972, with 2.03 inches on Tuesday. The record stood for 52 years. It got broken by more than a quarter-inch difference in rain.
As for rain chances on Wednesday, the Miami Valley will see low clouds and fogs this morning followed by cloudy skies and a stray shower possible, according to Marando.
Showers are possible on Friday as the remnants of Tropical Storm Helene could work into the area and affect our weekend, Marando says.
We will update this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]