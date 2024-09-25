Dayton breaks 79-year-old rainfall record; more rain chances this week

OHIO — The National Weather Service reported record rainfall for major cities in southwest Ohio on Tuesday.

Dayton and Cincinnati broke rainfall records on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Dayton received 1.50 inches, breaking a 79-year-old record. The previous record was in 1945 after the city saw 1.15 inches.

Rainfall totals from Tuesday Photo from: Ryan Marando/Staff

Cincinnati broke its record of 1.87 inches, set in 1972, with 2.03 inches on Tuesday. The record stood for 52 years. It got broken by more than a quarter-inch difference in rain.

As for rain chances on Wednesday, the Miami Valley will see low clouds and fogs this morning followed by cloudy skies and a stray shower possible, according to Marando.

Increasing Rain Chances next 5 days Photo from: Ryan Marando/Staff

Showers are possible on Friday as the remnants of Tropical Storm Helene could work into the area and affect our weekend, Marando says.

Tracking Tropical Storm Helene Photo from: Ryan Marando/Staff

We will update this story.

