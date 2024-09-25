STAY INFORMED: Latest school, business delays and closings

Some schools and businesses have reported delays due to fog across the Miami Valley on Wednesday morning.

Sidney City Schools in Shelby County and Newton Local Schools in Miami County are opening two hours late.

Covington Exempted Schools in Miami County said on social media that it is opening two hours late due to dense fog.

>> CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST CLOSINGS AND DELAYS LIST <<

Access closings, delays, anytime, anywhere, on any device, 5 different ways:

For information on how to enroll your school, church, or business in the free School Watch Program, click here.

©2023 Cox Media Group