Dayton Mall delaying opening Thursday due to power outage

MIAMI TWP., Montgomery County — The Dayton Mall isn’t opening at its normal time on Thursday.

Officials shared on social media that they will be delayed in opening today due to a power outage at the mall.

According to their website, the mall normally opens at 10 a.m.

“We will provide updates as we work to restore,” the post read.

According to AES Ohio, there are over 1,800 customers without power in Montgomery County as of 9:48 a.m.

