Satanic group to offer program at Ohio elementary school

MARYSVILLE, Ohio — The Satanic Temple Group will offer a program for students at Edgewood Elementary School in Marysville.

The Hellion Academy of Independent Learning or “HAIL” program will fall under the district’s released time for religious instruction policy, according to CBS-affiliate WBNS.

That means students can opt out of regular classes to participate.

“At first, I thought it was a joke,” said Crystal Dille, a Marysville parent with three children in the district. Dille said she doesn’t support religious instruction affiliated with schools.

“Honestly, I would prefer that it be separated. I don’t think that either one has any business being in school. I would like to be the one in charge of knowing exactly what my kids are being taught,” she said.

Betty Elswick, a volunteer, organizer, and parent with the temple, said the program isn’t about teaching kids about Satanism.

“This program is to make sure kids have a place to go. It’s not teaching Satanism; it’s talking about ethics and being part of a community. We want it to be positive,” Elswick said.

Elswick said the program is coming to the district partly because of LifeWise Academy, another religious program being offered.

LifeWise Academy CEO Joel Penton said in part, “We believe all families should have the opportunity to choose religious study during school hours and we trust parents to make the best choice for their children.”

The program will be held once a month on Wednesdays.

