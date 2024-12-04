Do you recognize them? Suspects accused of stealing $200 worth of items from Dillard’s

BUTLER COUNTY — Do you recognize these two suspects?
The Butler County Sheriff’s Office has asked for help finding two people accused of stealing $200 worth of items from Dillard’s, according to a social media post.
The incident happened at the Liberty Center Mall.
“They stole $200 worth of merchandise which may not be a lot, but thefts like this raise prices for us all,” the sheriff’s office said on Facebook.
Anyone with information can contact Detective Durham at 513-759-7344.
