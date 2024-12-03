Man killed in stabbing in local Meijer parking lot

SPRINGFIELD — A man is dead after a stabbing in a Meijer parking lot on Tuesday.

The stabbing was reported around 11:17 a.m. at Meijer on Hillcrest Avenue in Springfield.

A man in his mid-30s was stabbed and died from his injuries, according to Springfield Police Lt. Michael Curtis.

Police questioned a person of interest, but that individual is no longer in custody and has not been charged.

We’re working to learn more.

