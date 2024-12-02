Winner of $138 million lottery ticket sold at Walmart running out of time to claim prize

HUBER HEIGHTS — The owner of a $138 million winning Powerball ticket could lose out if they don’t claim their prize soon.

One lucky winner matched all five numbers plus the Powerball to win the jackpot in the July 3, 2024, Powerball drawing.

The auto-pick ticket was bought at the Walmart Supercenter located at 7680 Brandt Pike in Huber Heights, according to the Ohio Lottery.

The winning numbers were 2-26-33-55-57, and the red Powerball number was 22. The Powerplay was 2X.

The winner has until Dec. 30, 2024, to claim the prize.

They will have the option to take the $138 million jackpot in an annuity or take the cash option prize of $65.8 million.

