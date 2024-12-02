Firefighters respond to structure fire in Miami County

FLETCHER, Miami County — Firefighters responded to a structure fire in Miami County early Monday morning.

Just after 2 a.m. crews with the Fletcher Fire Department were dispatched to the 700 block of South Walnut Street on reports of a structure fire.

A Miami County Dispatcher confirmed that crews are on the scene working to put the fire out.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story.

