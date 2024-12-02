Coroner called to crash in Jefferson Township

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Montgomery County — At least one person is dead after a crash in Jefferson Township Sunday night.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies and fire crews were called to the intersection of Germantown Pike and Infirmary Road around 8:30 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Biden pardons his son Hunter despite previous pledges not to
- High school football player suffers ‘traumatic’ brain injury during Thanksgiving game
- ‘Concerned about this;’ Viral photo of letter-marked breadstick sparks response from Olive Garden
A spokesperson from the coroner’s office confirmed that they had been called to the scene.
News Center 7 crews on scene saw several sheriff’s cruisers blocking to crash.
Additional information was not immediately available.
News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]