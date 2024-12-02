Coroner called to crash in Jefferson Township

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Montgomery County — At least one person is dead after a crash in Jefferson Township Sunday night.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies and fire crews were called to the intersection of Germantown Pike and Infirmary Road around 8:30 p.m.

A spokesperson from the coroner’s office confirmed that they had been called to the scene.

News Center 7 crews on scene saw several sheriff’s cruisers blocking to crash.

Additional information was not immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

