High school football player suffers ‘traumatic’ brain injury during Thanksgiving game

SHARON, Massachusetts — A high school football player from Massachusetts is in the hospital with a “traumatic” brain injury that he suffered during a game on Thanksgiving, according to our sister station Boston 25 News.

Sharon High School sophomore Rohan Shukla collapsed on the sideline after suffering a head injury during a play against Easton Oliver Ames High School, according to a letter from school officials.

Superintendent of Sharon Public Schools Peter Botelho and Sharon High School Principal Kristen Keenan said the trainers, coaches, and emergency personnel immediately responded.

Shukla was taken to the Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton before being rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston 25 News reported.

“Our thoughts and prayers are going out to Rohan, his parents Abhishek and Deepika, and his twin brother, Naman, during this incredibly difficult time,” Botelho and Keenan stated in the letter. “While offering our heartfelt support, we respect the family’s privacy and consideration.”

Sharon High School’s head football coach Ben Shuffain and Oliver Ames coach John Sperrazza have asked the public to consider supporting Skukla and his family.

A GoFundMe to support the family was created, but Boston 25 News learned that the family has since asked for it to be turned off.

The fundraiser’s organizer, Sam Letendre, said Shukla’s brain injury required surgery.

“Before our return to school on Monday, we invite parents and caregivers to talk with their children about feelings associated with the incident. Our staff will be prepared to respond to the incident with sensitivity and compassion,” Botelho and Keenan wrote.

Counselors were made available for the football team, cheerleading squad, staff, and community members on Sunday.

