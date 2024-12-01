Body believed to be missing Ohio hiker found in Alabama

ALABAMA — A body believed to be Vendula “Wendy” Rose, a missing hiker from Marysville, Ohio was found in Alabama on Saturday.

The Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office told our news partners at WBNS-10 TV that a hunter found Rose’s body about five miles northeast of Cheaha State Park in Alabama around 11:30 a.m.

“Upon notification of family, with the assistance of the Cleburne County Coroners Office, Coroner Adam Downs, we have evidence to believe that the deceased subject is the missing person from October of this year, Vendula Wendy Rose,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release.

Rose has been missing since last September when she left Marysville for a camping trip in Alabama. She was set to return on Oct. 2 but never showed up for work.

Her car was recovered in the parking lots of the Cheaha State Park, along with multiple notes that were deemed abnormal for rose.

A magazine, as well as a box of ammunition missing seven rounds, was also found in the vehicle.

The sheriff’s office said they have no evidence that would lead them to believe that foul play was suspected.

They also believe Rose was suffering from a mental health crisis. A cause of death has not yet been released.

More information is expected to be released during a press conference on Monday.

