Another winning lottery ticket sold in Ohio

CINCINNATI — Check your tickets! Another person has won $100,000 in Ohio.

In Saturday’s drawing of the Rolling Cash 5 lottery, someone in Cincinnati won the $100,000 jackpot with all five numbers.

The winning numbers were 7-12-14-15-31, according to the Ohio Lottery.

The winning ticket was purchased at the West Bourne Sunoco Express MA in Cincinnati.

According to the Ohio Lottery, there is a 1 in 575,757 chance of someone winning the Jackpot with all five numbers.

News Center 7 previously reported that a person in Columbus won the jackpot from Friday’s drawing.

The next drawing will take place Sunday, Dec 1 with an advertised jackpot of $100,000.

