Firefighters respond to commercial structure fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters responded to a commercial structure fire in Dayton early Sunday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 12:36 a.m., Dayton Fire Crews were called to the 2800 block of Linden Ave on reports of a structure fire.

TRENDING STORIES:

The building is a single-story commercial building, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



