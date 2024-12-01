Firefighters respond to commercial structure fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters responded to a commercial structure fire in Dayton early Sunday morning.
Around 12:36 a.m., Dayton Fire Crews were called to the 2800 block of Linden Ave on reports of a structure fire.
The building is a single-story commercial building, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
This is a developing story.
