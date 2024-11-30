2-year-old dead, infant seriously injured after house fire

WABASH, Indiana — A 2-year-old is dead and a 6-month-old is seriously injured after a house fire in Indiana on Saturday, according to the Indiana State Police.

The fire occurred around noon at 646 Columbus Street in Wabash, which is southwest of Fort Wayne.

State police said a passerby noticed the fire and alerted family members who were in a separate part of the house.

When Wabash Fire Department crews arrived on scene, they found that the house was actively burning.

Firefighters found the two children inside the house.

The 6-month-old was found unconscious and not breathing, according to state police.

First responders immediately began life-saving measures.

The infant was transported to a hospital, where they remain in stable condition.

State police said 2-year-old Deliaha Goforth was pronounced dead on scene.

Preliminary findings from the State Fire Marshal’s Office suggest that the fire began on the first floor in an area occupied by Deliah.

Initial information indicates the children were reportedly sleeping in separate rooms when the fire started.

“The investigation is expected to take time to ensure thoroughness,” state police said.

State police will work with the fire marshal’s office and the Wabash County Coroner’s Office to determine if there is anything suspicious about this incident.

According to state police, these details are preliminary and may be subject to change as more information becomes available.

The fire remains under investigation by Indiana State Police and the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

