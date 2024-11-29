Sergeant killed in wrong-way crash while driving home from work on Thanksgiving

BOSTON — A college police sergeant was killed after a wrong-way crash on I-95 in Massachusetts, reported by our sister station Boston 25.

Officers responded to a Tesla traveling south on northbound I-95 a little after midnight, Massachusetts State Police say.

State troopers and New Hampshire State Police saw the Tesla driving the wrong way through the Newburyport area, and prepared a tire-deflation device in Georgetown.

Before the Tesla reached the tire-deflation device, it struck Endicott College Police Sergeant Jeremy Cole’s Chevrolet Trailblazer in Newbury. Cole, 49, was pronounced dead at the scene and later identified.

According to Endicott College Police, Sgt. Jeremy Cole, while driving home early on Thanksgiving when he was struck.

“On behalf of the Public Safety & Police Department at Endicott College, I wish to express our deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathy to the family of Sgt. Cole,” said Kerry Ramsdell, Chief of Endicott College Police.

“This is an incredibly difficult time for our department. We are heartbroken by this unimaginable loss. Sgt. Cole was not only a dedicated public servant and prior recipient of a lifesaving award, but also a cherished member of our team,” Ramsdell added.

The driver of the Tesla sustained serious injuries and was MedFlighted to a Boston hospital. He is expected to face charges at a later time.

“On this Thanksgiving Day, our hearts are with the family, friends, and loved ones of a police officer who reported for duty keeping the rest of us safe and secure but did not return home,” Ramsdell said. “We are committed to supporting them in any way we can through this unimaginable grief.”

The crash remains under investigation.





