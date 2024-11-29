AES looking to raise electric distribution rates by over 14 percent

DAYTON — AES Ohio has filed an application with the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) to increase electric distribution rates by over 14 percent.

If PUCO approves the request the monthly bill for a typical resident using 1,000 kWh would increase by $21.75, a 14.2 percent increase to the total bill for Standard Service Offer customers.

“Investments in long-term reliability are vital as we face increased storm severity, rising service demands, and the need to support economic growth of our region,” Tom Raga, President of AES Ohio said.

PUCO’s review process includes a thorough review and audit of AES Ohio’s costs, stakeholder engagements, public hearings, and opportunities for customer comments, AES said.

