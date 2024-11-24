Nearly 200-year-old church holds its final Sunday service

DAYTON — One of the Miami Valley’s oldest churches held its last Sunday service.

The First Lutheran Church has sat on the corner of First and Wilkinson Streets for nearly 200 years, but can no longer afford to stay open, as previously reported by News Center 7.

200 people attended the Sunday service. Most had never been to that church. They came to see the historical church for the first and last time.

One man hopes it is kept up.

“I just want to see it remain and see it up-kept because it’s beautiful,” said Conner Fazzari.

