Firefighters rescue puppy from underground cistern

DAYTON — Dayton Firefighters rescued a puppy from an underground cistern Saturday.

In a post on Facebook, the Dayton Fire Department shared that several Platoon 1 crews worked together to rescue a puppy Saturday evening.

“#DaytonFire crews are prepared for just about anything in the City of Dayton. And earlier this evening, duty called for one of our smallest residents….” the post read.

The puppy had fallen into an old underground cistern, according to the post.

