Do you recognize her? Police looking for accused porch pirate in Preble County

Police looking for accused porch pirate in Preble County Photo contributed by West Alexandria Police (via Facebook) (West Alexandria Police (via Facebook) /West Alexandria Police (via Facebook))
WEST ALEXANDRA — Do you recognize her?

West Alexandria Police are looking for a woman accused of stealing an item from a porch on E. Dayton Street, according to a social media post.

The department posted both a picture on its Facebook page.

They also posted a home security video in the comment section.

It shows the woman walking to the porch and taking the package.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (937) 839-4730.

Visit their Facebook page to view the video.

