Do you recognize her? Police looking for accused porch pirate in Preble County

WEST ALEXANDRA — Do you recognize her?
West Alexandria Police are looking for a woman accused of stealing an item from a porch on E. Dayton Street, according to a social media post.
The department posted both a picture on its Facebook page.
They also posted a home security video in the comment section.
It shows the woman walking to the porch and taking the package.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at (937) 839-4730.
Visit their Facebook page to view the video.
