Do you recognize her? Police looking for accused porch pirate in Preble County

WEST ALEXANDRA — Do you recognize her?

West Alexandria Police are looking for a woman accused of stealing an item from a porch on E. Dayton Street, according to a social media post.

The department posted both a picture on its Facebook page.

They also posted a home security video in the comment section.

It shows the woman walking to the porch and taking the package.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (937) 839-4730.

Visit their Facebook page to view the video.

