Closing dates set for 3 area Frisch’s locations

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The last day for three local Frisch’s locations has been set.

As reported earlier this month, lawyers for NNN Reit, LP, the landlord for more than 60 Frisch’s locations in the Dayton and Cincinnati areas, asked a magistrate for eviction orders for restaurants in Kettering, Miami Twp., Huber Heights, and Englewood.

News Center 7 called all four locations on Friday and learned that closing dates have been set for three of them.

Kettering’s location on Wilmington Pike and Englewood’s location on S. Main Street will both close on Nov. 30.

The Frisch’s in Huber Heights will cease operations the day before, on Nov. 29.

A manager at the Miami Twp. location said they have not been given a closing date at the time of this report.

NNN Reit bought dozens of Frisch’s buildings in the Cincinnati and Dayton areas in 2015. Frisch’s has been leasing the buildings to run the restaurants there, as News Center 7 previously reported.

In court documents, NNN Reit says Frisch’s has fallen behind on rent at the 65 locations it leases from the company and owes them more than $4.5 million in back rent.

News Center 7 reported earlier this week that two Frisch’s Restaurant, Inc. executives acquired the brand rights and selection locations from the company’s Atlanta-based owner to keep the struggling business alive.

The press release on the acquisition did not say what store locations will stay open due to the sale, but there are hints at difficulties faced by nonviable locations.

