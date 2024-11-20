Frisch’s management team acquires brand rights and select locations amid eviction closures

CINCINNATI — Two Frisch’s Restaurant, Inc. executives have acquired the brand rights and selection locations from the company’s Atlanta-based owner to keep the struggling business alive, according to our news partners at WCPO-TV.

In a press release, Don Short and Cheryl White are two of an unspecified number of senior managers in the purchase.

According to her LinkedIn bio, White is the Cincinnati-based vice president of operations who joined the company in 1993.

According to his LinkedIn bio, Short has been with the company since 1997 and worked as an area coach. He resides in Englewood, Ohio.

“We are very grateful and extremely excited to have the opportunity to carry this beloved icon forward,” Short said in the press release. “Some Frisch’s units are no longer viable. However, other units are well situated to move forward, and we plan to invest in those locations and add new units in the years ahead.”

NNN REIT LP, a Florida-based company has filed eviction notices again 17 Frisch’s locations in southwest Ohio. That eviction notices claim the restaurant is $4.6 million behind in rent.

Our news partner, WCPO-TV also stated that the restaurant chain faces a lawsuit alleging that the company owes FC Cincinnati $150,000 in unpaid sponsorship fees.

The press release did not say what store locations will stay open due to the sale, but there are hints at difficulties faced by nonviable locations.

