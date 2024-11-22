FBI, DEA conduct search in Troy neighborhood

TROY — Federal investigators were conducting an investigation in Miami County on Friday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Investigators from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) were investigating in the 700 block of N. Dorset Road in Troy around 6 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Troy Police Department shared on social media that they assisted both agencies in executing a federal search warrant and arrest warrant.

“The warrants were served without incident,” a spokesperson for Troy Police said.

News Center 7 has contacted the FBI and DEA for more information about the investigation. We’ll provide updates as we learn more.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



