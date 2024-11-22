Woman arrested after deputies find several grams of suspected methamphetamines in her home

CELINA — A Mercer County woman was arrested after deputies found several grams of suspected methamphetamines in her home.

Shayla R. Prater, 33, of Celina, was arrested Thursday afternoon after deputies served a search warrant at her home in the 800 block of Sycamore Street.

The search warrant was obtained after information was gathered during a traffic stop performed by a Mercer County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Wednesday, Nov. 20.

During the search of her home, deputies found several grams of suspected methamphetamines and drug paraphernalia.

Prater was out of jail on a recognizance bond for a previous charge of possession of Drugs from May 2024.

She was charged with an additional charge of possession of Drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

Prater was booked into the Mercer County Adult Detention Facility and is being held without bond.

