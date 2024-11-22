3 juveniles arrested in connection to multiple motor vehicle thefts across Miami Valley

VANDALIA — Three juveniles have been taken into custody following an increase in motor vehicle thefts across the Miami Valley.

In a post on Facebook, the Vandalia Police Department shared that three juveniles were arrested in connection to several thefts,

VPD officers, along with crews with an area task force, arrested three juveniles Thursday morning.

They were arrested on multiple charges stemming from motor vehicle thefts.

The juveniles reportedly confessed to multiple vehicle thefts from Vandalia and other communities.

The thefts remain under investigation by the Vandalia Police Department, but other cases are expected to be solved soon, according to the post.

