Police warning of email phishing scam

BELLBROOK — Bellbrook police are warning residents of a phishing scam going around.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

In a post on Facebook, Bellbrook police warned of a phishing scam where scammers impersonate Bellbrook police officers.

TRENDING STORIES:

If you received an email from Bellbrook PD or any Bellbrook PD Officer with an attached .pdf file needing a password to open, this is a scam.

The police department said to not open the email of the attached .pdf file and to delete the email immediately.

If you receive an email or phone call you believe to be suspicious, report it to your local law enforcement agency.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



