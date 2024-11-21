Woman arrested after misusing athletic booster’s credit cards, sheriff says

BUTLER COUNTY — A member of an athletic booster club in Butler County has been arrested after an investigation revealed misspent funds.

Patricia Kelly Bietenduvel, 52, used the booster’s credit cards and took cash back multiple times, according to a Butler County Sheriff’s Office investigation.

Bietenduvel has been charged with theft, misuse of credit cards and receiving stolen property.

Deputies said an investigation began after booster club members reported to the sheriff’s office that someone was likely misusing their funds.

“On occasion it takes a village to apprehend a suspect. This criminal activity was brought to our attention by the Edgewood Athletic Boosters and we worked together to close the case,” Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said.

The sheriff’s office did not release how much money Bietenduvel is accused of taking.

