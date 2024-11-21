TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi overturns, shuts down Shelby County state Route

SHELBY COUNTY — Traffic issues can be reported by calling our newsroom at 937-259-2237 or tweeting @WHIOTraffic.

Major Highway Incidents

Street Incidents

In Shelby County, State Route 274 is closed in both directions due to a reported rollover crash involving a semi-trailer, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. This happened near the exit ramps near Interstate 75.

