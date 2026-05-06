Man accused of hitting referee with car after Ohio flag football game facing charges

CUYAHOGA CO. — A 19-year-old man is in custody after he allegedly hit a referee with his car in Ohio on Sunday.

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Officers responded to the Brookside Reservation near Cleveland. Police said that the referee was intentionally hit by a car after a verbal altercation, Cleveland Metroparks Police officials told CBS affiliate WOIO.

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The victim was a referee for a flag football game that took place in the Metroparks.

Medics transported the victim to the hospital.

Police have identified the suspect as Timothy Ruble, WOIO said.

He has been charged with felonious assault and tampering with evidence.

Ruble was arraigned in Cleveland Municipal Court on Monday, and bond has been set at $30,000, WOIO reports.

The incident remains under investigation.

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