Photographer finds urns, jar with fetus inside in a burned down funeral home

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia authorities are investigating several disturbing discoveries made by a photographer at an abandoned funeral home.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Ben James, a photographer discovered human remains, ashes, bills and more inside the Norman Medford Peden Funeral Home and Crematory, according to WSB-TV.

James said he found more than 30 urns and bags of human ashes. Some were labeled with names, others weren’t.

TRENDING STORIES:

He told Newell that there were family photos, death certificates, credit card information, and even hazardous chemicals.

But the most troubling observation…

“There was a discarded human fetus in a jar just left in the embalming room. What’s the back story to it? How can that just been forgotten about? It’s very sad,” James said.

The building was up for a foreclosure auction before the fire happened. The cause of the fire is undetermined. The building is set to be demolished.

Marietta police are working with the funeral services board to investigate.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 14 PHOTOS: Photographers makes gruesome discovery inside burnt out funeral home Ben James said he loves to capture the most interesting, abandoned places in the world. Inside the Norman Medford Peden Funeral Home and Crematory, he found more than 30 urns and bags of human ashes, as well as a host of other things. (WSBTV.com News Staff)

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



