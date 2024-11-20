Video shows crash involving police cruiser driving through red light

COLUMBUS — Body camera and dashcam video showed the moments of a crash involving an Ohio police officer.

The crash happened around 2:35 a.m. on Monday in Columbus. Medics transported five to the hospital, including the officer, according to our news partner WBNS in Columbus.

The officer was going toward South 4th and East Rich streets with his lights activated, according to a Columbus Police crash report.

Body cam video shows the officer holding a cell phone in one hand while driving with a map pulled up for directions.

Dashcam video shows the cruiser’s lights being activated just before it went through the intersection. The sirens went on just one second before the cruiser went through the red light, WBNS said.

The cruiser’s brakes could be heard squealing before it crashed into the passenger side of a white car.

Medics transported four occupants of the white car to the hospital. All were in stable condition.

In Ohio, it is legal for first responders to use their phones while driving as long as it is a part of their duty.

